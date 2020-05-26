Thirteen more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 471 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 97 from the previous day for a total 17,658 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported. That is the lowest number of daily confirmed cases since mid-April.
Also, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that starting June 1, casinos, amusement parks, pool halls, outdoor performance venues can reopen at 50% capacity following public health guidance. Bars, wineries, distilleries can reopen Thursday, May 28. She also announced that the moratorium on foreclosures and debt collection would end tomorrow at 11:59 p.m.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the IDPH. At least eight cases are recovered.
A total of 135,002 people have been tested, and 9,495 are recovered.
The state also confirmed that additional coronavirus outbreaks have been identified at Perdue Farms facilities in Sioux City & Sioux Center.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Tuesday that Region 5 had 46 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with eight of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 22 in intensive care units, and 14 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 664 inpatient beds, 100 ICU beds and 207 ventilators available.
On Tuesday, the state reported 379 people were hospitalized with 28 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred fifteen people were in intensive care units, with 65 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
