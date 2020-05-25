Eight more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 458 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 348 from the previous day for a total 17,561 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Jackson County added one case for a total of 12 cases, according to the IDPH. At least eight cases are recovered.
Officials said 9,844 confirmed cases statewide are recovered. A total of 132,659 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Monday that Region 5 had 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 23 in intensive care units, and 12 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 649 inpatient beds, 88 ICU beds and 209 ventilators available.
On Monday, the state reported 377 people were hospitalized with 33 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred eighteen people were in intensive care units, with 66 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
