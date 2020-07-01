Four more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 717 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 346 from Tuesday for a total 29,290 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County added two for a total of 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 13 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 308,658 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 23,447 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 29 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, nine in intensive care units, and six people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 396 inpatient beds, 73 ICU beds and 221 ventilators available.
Also on Wednesday, the state reported 149 people were hospitalized with 29 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Thirty-seven people were in intensive care units, with 21 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
