Five more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 533 people as of 11 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 345 from the previous day for a total 19,487 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least eight cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 154,948 people have been tested, and 11,062 are recovered as of 11 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Sunday that Region 5 had 46 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with eight of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 15 in intensive care units, and 10 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 506 inpatient beds, 92 ICU beds and 210 ventilators available.
On Sunday, the state reported 341 people were hospitalized with 23 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred sixteen people were in intensive care units, with 70 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.