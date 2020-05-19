Twelve more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 367 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 341 from the previous day for a total 15,296 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Jackson County stayed at eight cases. Seven cases are recovered.
Starting today, cases are updated on the state’s website (coronavirus.iowa.gov.) in real time. Previously, they were updated every 24 hours. The website also includes more detailed information in all categories and now includes serology information.
Officials said 7,847 confirmed cases statewide are recovered. A total of 107,196 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Tuesday that Region 5 had 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 19 in intensive care units, and 13 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 566 inpatient beds, 83 ICU beds and 197 ventilators available.
On Tuesday, the state reported 383 people were hospitalized with 28 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred twenty-six people were in intensive care units, with 83 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
