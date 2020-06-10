Seven more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 629 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 337 from Tuesday for a total 22, 516 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 12 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 202,612 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 13,545 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Wednesday that Region 5 had 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with three of those admitted in the last 24 hours, eight in intensive care units, and five people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 383 inpatient beds, 79 ICU beds and 193 ventilators available.
On Wednesday, the state reported 245 people were hospitalized with 20 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-three people were in intensive care units, with 49 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
