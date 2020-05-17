Five more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 351 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 323 from the previous day for a total 14,651 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Jackson County added stayed at eight cases. Seven cases are recovered.
Officials said 67,154 confirmed cases statewide are recovering, and a total of 100,241 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Sunday that Region 5 had 45 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 in intensive care units, and 14 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 547 inpatient beds, 80 ICU beds and 205 ventilators available.
On Sunday, the state reported 376 people were hospitalized with 33 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred twenty-four people were in intensive care units, with 85 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The site was updated last week to provide more information and make it more functional.
