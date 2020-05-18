Four more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 355 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 304 from the previous day for a total 14,955 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Jackson County stayed at eight cases. Seven cases are recovered.
Starting Tuesday, cases will be updated on the state’s website (coronavirus.iowa.gov.) in real time. Previously, they were updated every 24 hours.
Officials said 7,324 confirmed cases statewide are recovered. A total of 103,148 people have been tested, representing one in 31 Iowans (unique tests/no duplications).
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Monday that Region 5 had 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 18 in intensive care units, and 15 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 605 inpatient beds, 91 ICU beds and 199 ventilators available.
On Monday, the state reported 382 people were hospitalized with 47 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred twenty-one people were in intensive care units, with 85 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The site was updated last week to provide more information and make it more functional.
