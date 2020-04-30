Iowa reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa was 7,145, public health officials said Thursday. Of that number 2,697 confirmed cases have recovered.
A total of 42,667 people have already been tested, state officials said.
Jackson County stayed at five cases; 188 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
Fourteen more deaths – the highest daily number since tracking began – were reported, bringing the total to 162, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Thursday that Region 5 had 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 11 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 30 in intensive care units, and 24 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 711 inpatient beds, 107 ICU beds and 190 ventilators available.
On Thursday, the state reported 335 people were hospitalized with 49 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred twenty-one people were in intensive care units, with 86 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
