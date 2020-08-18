Nine more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, with the total number of deaths at 987 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 52,917, up 301 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added no new cases, staying at 171 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 39% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 35% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 12% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 29% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 7% are in the 0-17 age group. Jackson County has one reported death from COVID-19.
In the county, at least 107 people are recovered. At least 41,502 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 20% are pending investigation, 63% are symptomatic, and 4% are unknown.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 11 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 31 in intensive care units, and eight people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 418 inpatient beds, 74 ICU beds and 219 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported 287 people were hospitalized with 31 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-six people were in intensive care units, with 35 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
