Today

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 32F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 32F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.