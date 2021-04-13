Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 386,451, up 3,959 from Tuesday, April 6, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported 22 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven-day period, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,857.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County reported 2,303 confirmed cases, up 16 from a week earlier, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 42 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 6% on Tuesday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 11 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 20 in intensive care units, and eight people on a ventilator. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 426 inpatient beds, 86 ICU beds and 223 ventilators available.
Also as of Tuesday, the state reported 220 people were hospitalized with 31 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 56 people, with 20 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
