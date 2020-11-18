Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS WITH AN ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER TODAY... SOUTHERLY WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 40 MPH COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS, AND SOME DRY VEGETATION AND FIELDS WILL RESULT IN AN ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. IGNITION OF ANY FIELDS OR BRUSH WILL BE AT RISK OF SPREADING RAPIDLY. PLANNED BURNS ARE DISCOURAGED AND EXTRA CAUTION SHOULD BE USED IF CONDUCTING ANY OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES THAT COULD IGNITE A FIRE. IN ADDITION, DRIVERS OF VANS, CAMPERS, TRAILERS, AND OTHER HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS, ESPECIALLY ON EAST-WEST ROADS.