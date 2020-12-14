Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend by 3,828 to 256,913, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Seventy-six more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 2,717 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added 64 cases since Friday for a total of 1,673 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
The state is now releasing the 14-day average of positive cases among people tested by county. In Jackson County that number was 16.7% on Monday. School districts may request to go to 100% online learning for two weeks if their counties have a 15% positive COVID-19 rate in a two-week period and 10% of students are absent, according to guidelines set by Gov. Kim Reynolds, the IDPH and the Iowa Department of Education.
Jackson County has 23 reported deaths from COVID-19, up four from a week ago.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 13% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 19% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 11% are in the 30-39 age group, 13% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 15% are in the 50-59 age group, 19% are in the 60-69 age group, 6% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 4% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, 1,273 people are recovered, according to local health officials. At least 190,221 people are recovered in the state, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 173 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down 86 people from a week earlier, with 16 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 50 in intensive care units, and 19 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 558 inpatient beds, 69 ICU beds and 203 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 764 people were hospitalized, down 569 people from a week ago, with 76 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred-sixty people were in intensive care units, with 86 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
