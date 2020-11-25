Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 218,947, up 3,365 from Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Forty-seven more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, with the total number of deaths at 2,271 people.
Locally, Jackson County added 15 cases from Tuesday for 1,394 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Cases in the last week have declined, with the two-week average positivity rate of people tested dropping to 20.8% on Wednesday from 28.1% a week ago.
The county has reported 11 deaths related to the coronavirus.
Of the total cases, 12% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 18% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 14% are in the 30-39 age group, 13% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 15% are in the 50-59 age group, 13% are in the 60-69 age group, 8% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 6% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the state, 10% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 25% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 16% are in the 30-39 age group, 14% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 14% are in the 50-59 age group, 11% are in the 60-69 age group, 6% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 5% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, at least 695 people are recovered. At least 122,047 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 8% are asymptomatic, 52% are pending investigation, 39% are symptomatic, and 1% are unknown.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 305 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 45 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 86 in intensive care units, and 47 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 413 inpatient beds, 56 ICU beds and 211 ventilators available.
Also on Wednesday, the state reported 1,305 people were hospitalized with 198 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 269 people, with 150 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.