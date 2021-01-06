Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog This Morning... Fog will persist through mid morning. There will be the chance for patchy areas of dense fog reducing visibility down to a quarter mile or less in some locations. In addition, the fog may combine with temperatures below freezing and deposit a thin layer of ice on untreated roadways and bridges. Motorists for the morning commute should remain alert for rapid changes in visibility, and be prepared for slippery travel conditions. Be sure to slow down, use your low beams and allow for extra stopping distance if you encounter the denser areas of fog. The fog should decrease after 8 AM.