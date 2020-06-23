Two more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 688 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 293 from Monday for a total 26,346 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 13 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 264,269 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 16,432 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 11 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with two of those admitted in the last 24 hours, five in intensive care units, and three people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 499 inpatient beds, 74 ICU beds and 233 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported 163 people were hospitalized with 14 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Forty-seven people were in intensive care units, with 26 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
