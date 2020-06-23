Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 84F. Winds light and variable.