The number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa grew by 293 for a total 10,404 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Wednesday.
Twelve more Iowans died, bringing the total number of deaths to 219 people, state officials said Wednesday.
State officials said 3,803 confirmed cases have recovered, and a total of 63,171 people have been tested.
Jackson County has a total of five cases. Also, while coronavirus.iowa.gov says three of the cases in Jackson County are recovered, local health officials said all five people have recovered. In Jackson County, 251 people have been tested for coronavirus.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Wednesday that Region 5 had 63 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with five of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 31 in intensive care units, and 21 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 564 inpatient beds, 84 ICU beds and 197 ventilators available.
On Wednesday, the state reported 414 people were hospitalized with 34 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred fifty-one people were in intensive care units, with 103 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
