The number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was up 288 for a total 11,959 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday.
Jackson County stayed at seven cases.
Clinton County added one case for a total of 56 cases.
Thirteen more Iowans died, bringing the total number of deaths to 265 people.
State officials said 5,154 confirmed cases are recovering, and a total of 74,174 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Sunday that Region 5 had 56 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with five of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 27 in intensive care units, and 15 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 648 inpatient beds, 100 ICU beds and 207 ventilators available.
On Sunday, the state reported 413 people were hospitalized with 46 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred fifty-seven people were in intensive care units, with 105 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The site was updated last wee to provide more information and make it more functional.
