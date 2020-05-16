Ten more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 346 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 279 from the previous day for a total 14,328 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Jackson County added stayed at eight cases. Seven cases are recovered.
Officials said 6,927 confirmed cases statewide are recovering, and a total of 96,300 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Saturday that Region 5 had 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 23 in intensive care units, and 16 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 479 inpatient beds, 80 ICU beds and 205 ventilators available.
On Saturday, the state reported 387 people were hospitalized with 31 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred thirty-one people were in intensive care units, with 83 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The site was updated last week to provide more information and make it more functional.
