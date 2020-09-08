Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with showers. High 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.