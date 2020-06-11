Nine more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 638 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 269 from Wednesday for a total 22, 785 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 12 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 207,057 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 13,806 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Thursday that Region 5 had 28 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 13 in intensive care units, and six people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 381 inpatient beds, 72 ICU beds and 200 ventilators available.
On Thursday, the state reported 242 people were hospitalized with 20 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-five people were in intensive care units, with 48 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
