Twenty more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 520 people as of 11 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 269 from the previous day for a total 18,791 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County was at 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At least eight cases are recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
Testing has increased as the state is now testing any individual who requests a test. A total of 146,275 people have been tested, and 10,570 are recovered as of 11 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Friday that Region 5 had 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 18 in intensive care units, and 12 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 417 inpatient beds, 85 ICU beds and 216 ventilators available.
On Friday, the state reported 376 people were hospitalized with 38 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred seventeen people were in intensive care units, with 78 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
