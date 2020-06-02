Twenty more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 558 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 264 from the previous day for a total 19,952 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least eight cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 163,964 people have been tested, and 11,556 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Tuesday that Region 5 had 47 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 15 in intensive care units, and 11 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 475 inpatient beds, 86 ICU beds and 198 ventilators available.
On Tuesday, the state reported 327 people were hospitalized with 12 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred fourteen people were in intensive care units, with 76 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
