Thirteen more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 500 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 260 from the previous day for a total 18,522 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County was at 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Previously the county had reported 12 cases; however, one of those cases was later determined to be from Dubuque County. At least eight cases are recovered.
Testing has increased as the state is now testing any individual who requests a test. A total of 142,330 people have been tested, and 10,176 are recovered as of 11 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Thursday that Region 5 had 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with nine of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 17 in intensive care units, and 11 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 476 inpatient beds, 81 ICU beds and 208 ventilators available.
On Thursday, the state reported 383 people were hospitalized with 30 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred twelve people were in intensive care units, with 67 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.