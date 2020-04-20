The state reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa to 3,159. Of that number 1,235 confirmed cases have recovered.
Of the new cases, 67 were reported in Black Hawk County and 54 from Polk County.
Jackson County, which has had four confirmed cases since April 6, added one new case (a middle-aged adult) for a total of five. Also in Jackson County, 128 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases recovered.
Clinton County added one case (an elderly adult) for 41 confirmed cases, with 433 total people tested, and 31 confirmed cases recovered.
Four more people died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 79 Iowans. There have been 25,820 people tested by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Monday that Region 5 had 79 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 13 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 35 in intensive care units, and 22 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 701 inpatient beds, 94 ICU beds and 172 ventilators available.
On Monday, a total of 214 people were hospitalized in the state with 23 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Ninety-one people were in intensive care units, with 58 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.