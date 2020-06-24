Two more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 690 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 255 from Tuesday for a total 26,601 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County added two cases for 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 13 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 268,434 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 16,764 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 12 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, four in intensive care units, and three people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 430 inpatient beds, 71 ICU beds and 210 ventilators available.
Also on Wednesday, the state reported 140 people were hospitalized with 21 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Forty-three people were in intensive care units, with 25 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
