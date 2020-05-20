Sixteen more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 383 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 238 from the previous day for a total 15,534 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Jackson County stayed at eight cases. Seven cases are recovered.
Clinton County stayed at 61 confirmed cases, with 51 cases recovered.
The cases are now updated on the state’s website (coronavirus.iowa.gov.) in real time. Previously, they were updated every 24 hours. The website also includes more detailed information in all categories and serology information.
Officials said 8,260 confirmed cases statewide are recovered. A total of 110,214 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Wednesdaythat Region 5 had 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with two of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 20 in intensive care units, and seven people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 505 inpatient beds, 80 ICU beds and 213 ventilators available.
On Wednesday, the state reported 381 people were hospitalized with 35 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred twenty-six people were in intensive care units, with 84 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
