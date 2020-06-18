Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.