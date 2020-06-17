Nine more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 70 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 219 from Tuesday fora total 24,380 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 12 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 234,405 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 15,126 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Wednesday that Region 5 had 25 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with three of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 12 in intensive care units, and seven people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 428 inpatient beds, 86 ICU beds and 197 ventilators available.
On Wednesday, the state reported 188 people were hospitalized with 18 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Sixty-four people were in intensive care units, with 47 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
