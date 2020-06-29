Six more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 713 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 216 from Monday for a total 28,944 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 13 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 303,775 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 23,078 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 23 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with nine of those admitted in the last 24 hours, nine in intensive care units, and seven people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 435 inpatient beds, 93 ICU beds and 222 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported 113 people were hospitalized with 25 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Thirty-four people were in intensive care units, with 20 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.