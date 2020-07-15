Four more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said, with total number of deaths at 759 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 206 from Tuesday to 36,036, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 46% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 25% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 14% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 5% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 1,783 people tested in Jackson County, 4% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.4% of the 384,765 people tested.
In the state, 27,102 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 41 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 8 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 in intensive care units, and 11 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 334 inpatient beds, 82 ICU beds and 209 ventilators available.
Also on Wednesday, the state reported 190 people were hospitalized with 30 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Sixty-two people were in intensive care units, with 35 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.