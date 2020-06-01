Six more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 538 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 201 from the previous day for a total 19,688 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least eight cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 159,292 people have been tested, and 11,213 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Monday that Region 5 had 43 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 19 in intensive care units, and 11 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 525 inpatient beds, 87 ICU beds and 201 ventilators available.
On Monday, the state reported 339 people were hospitalized with 24 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred twenty-five people were in intensive care units, with 73 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
