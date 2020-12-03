In the largest single-day total since the pandemic began, Iowa reported Thursday that 70 more Iowans died of COVID-19, with the total number of deaths at 2,519. people.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 236,792, up 2,926 from Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County added 15 cases since Wednesday for 1,489 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
Of the total cases, 12% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 18% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 14% are in the 30-39 age group, 14% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 15% are in the 50-59 age group, 13% are in the 60-69 age group, 7% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 7% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the state, 10% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 24% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 16% are in the 30-39 age group, 14% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 14% are in the 50-59 age group, 11% are in the 60-69 age group, 6% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 5% are in the 80 and older age group.
The county has reported 14 deaths related to the coronavirus.
In the county, at least 953 people are recovered. At least 147,152 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 7% are asymptomatic, 55% are pending investigation, 37% are symptomatic, and 1% are unknown.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Thursday, Region 5 had 223 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 22 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 62 in intensive care units, and 31 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 414 inpatient beds, 42 ICU beds and 198 ventilators available.
Also on Thursday, the state reported 1,124 people were hospitalized with 224 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 136 people, with 131 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
