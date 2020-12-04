The state reported Friday that 84 more Iowans died of COVID-19, topping yesterday’s record of 70 deaths recorded, with the total number of deaths at 2,603 people.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 239,693, up 2,901 from Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County added 30 cases since Thursday for 1,519 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
The state is now releasing the 14-day average of positive cases among people tested by county. In Jackson County, that number was 19% on Friday.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 13% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 14% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 13% are in the 30-39 age group, 18% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 16% are in the 50-59 age group, 16% are in the 60-69 age group, 6% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 5% are in the 80 and older age group.
The county has reported 17 deaths related to the coronavirus.
In the county, at least 983 people are recovered. At least 152,331 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 217 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 24 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 61 in intensive care units, and 37 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 412 inpatient beds, 46 ICU beds and 199 ventilators available.
Also on Friday, the state reported 1,000 people were hospitalized with 123 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 209 people, with 128 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
