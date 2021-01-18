Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased since last Friday by 2,491 to 305,279, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Sixty-seven more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 4,324 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added 13 cases since Friday for a total of 1,911 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
The 14-day average of positive cases among people tested by county in Jackson County was 15% on Monday, down 0.4% from a week earlier.
Jackson County has 31 reported deaths from COVID-19, the same as a week ago.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 12% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 12% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 16% are in the 30-39 age group, 17% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 17% are in the 50-59 age group, 21% are in the 60-69 age group, 3% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 2% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, 1,705 people are recovered, according to local health officials. At least 266,456 people are recovered in the state, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 96 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down 19 people from a week earlier, with 14 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 24 in intensive care units, and 10 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 509 inpatient beds, 73 ICU beds and 234 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 483 people were hospitalized, down 72 people from a week ago, with 58 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-four people were in intensive care units, with 38 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
