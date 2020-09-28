Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.