Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend by 2,406 to 80,633, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Eight more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 1,266 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added 19 cases since Friday for a total of 303 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of the total cases, 13% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 38% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 15% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 4% are in the 80 and older age group. In the state, 8% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 49% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 27% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 13% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 4% are in the 80 and older age group.
The IDPH reported Monday that at least 181 of the people who tested positive in Jackson County are recovered. Jackson County has two reported deaths from COVID-19. Three people have died from coronavirus-related illness.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 24% are pending investigation, 60% are symptomatic, and 3% are unknown.
In the state, 57,832 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 57 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 23 in intensive care units, and nine people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 478 inpatient beds, 51 ICU beds and 218 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 271 people were hospitalized with 34 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-four people were in intensive care units, with 35 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
