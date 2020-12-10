Today

Periods of rain. High near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.