Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased since last Friday by 2,111 to 319,498, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Also, 329 more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 4,906 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added 12 cases since Friday for a total of 1,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
The 14-day average of positive cases among people tested by county in Jackson County was 11% on Monday, down 1% from a week earlier.
Jackson County has 35 reported deaths from COVID-19, up three from a week ago.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 19% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 18% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 9% are in the 30-39 age group, 11% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 16% are in the 50-59 age group, 18% are in the 60-69 age group, 8% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 1% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, 1,767 people are recovered, according to local health officials. At least 283,035 people are recovered in the state, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 93 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down six people from a week earlier, with 11 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 27 in intensive care units, and seven people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 564 inpatient beds, 70 ICU beds and 222 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 368 people were hospitalized, down 44 people from a week ago, with 41 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Ninety-two people were in intensive care units, with 28 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.