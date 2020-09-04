Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 67,982, up 183 from Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.

The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.

Three more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, with the total number of deaths at 1,137 people.

Locally, Jackson County added three cases for 223 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials Of the total cases, 11% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 39% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 32% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 13% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 4% are in the 80 and older age group. In the state, 7% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 49% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 28% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 12% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 4% are in the 80 and older age group.

The county recorded an additional death, bringing the total to two deaths in Jackson County.

In the county, at least 152 people are recovered. At least 48,994 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.

The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 24% are pending investigation, 60% are symptomatic, and 3% are unknown.

Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 74 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 10 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 29 in intensive care units, and 12 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 377 inpatient beds, 79 ICU beds and 214 ventilators available.

Also on Friday, the state reported 317 people were hospitalized with 41 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-seven people were in intensive care units, with 41 people on ventilators.

Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.