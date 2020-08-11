Four more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, with total number of deaths at 935 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 49,182, up 182 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 156 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 38% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 35% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 12% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 29% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 12% are in the 0-17 age group. Jackson County has one reported death from COVID-19.
In the county, at least 79 people are recovered. At least 37,982 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 20% are pending investigation, 64% are symptomatic, and 4% are unknown.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 64 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with eight of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 29 in intensive care units, and 11 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 519 inpatient beds, 98 ICU beds and 185 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported 244 people were hospitalized with 34 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Sixty-four people were in intensive care units, with 25 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
