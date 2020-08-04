Seven more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, with total number of deaths at 885 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 45,981up 180 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added no new cases staying at 141 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 38% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 33% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 13% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 29% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 7% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 16 people tested in Jackson County yesterday, two tested positive. At least 42 people are recovered, according to local health officials. Jackson County has one reported death from COVID-19.
Of the 3,096 people tested in the state yesterday, 160 tested positive. At least 33,925 people are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 19% are pending investigation, 64% are symptomatic, and 4% are unknown.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 31 in intensive care units, and 15 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 521 inpatient beds, 95 ICU beds and 193 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported 243 people were hospitalized with 24 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-five people were in intensive care units, with 32 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
