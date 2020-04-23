The state reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa to 3,924. Of that number 1,492 confirmed cases have recovered.
Jackson County stayed at a total of five. Also in Jackson County, 148 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
Clinton County stayed at a total of 44, with 497 total people tested, and 33 confirmed cases recovered.
Eighty-four out of 99 counties are affected.
Six more people died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 96 Iowans. Bremer and Muscatine counties each had one deaths and Polk County reported four.
There have been 29,262 people tested by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. No new counties reported confirmed cases, leaving 84 of 99 counties affected.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Thursday that Region 5 had 88 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 18 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 39 in intensive care units, and 21 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 598 inpatient beds, 89 ICU beds and 187 ventilators available.
On Thursday, 282 people were hospitalized in the state with 33 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred-two people were in intensive care units, with 55 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
