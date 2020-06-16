Nine more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 661 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 120 from Monday fora total 24,161 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 12 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 230,263 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 14,798 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Tuesday that Region 5 had 24 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with one of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 12 in intensive care units, and six people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 533 inpatient beds, 90 ICU beds and 204 ventilators available.
On Tuesday, the state reported 197 people were hospitalized with 19 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-one people were in intensive care units, with 51 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
