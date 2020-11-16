Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend by 11,597 to 187,020, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Forty-four more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 1,947 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added 84 cases since Friday for a total of 1,215 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of the total cases, 12% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 18% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 14% are in the 30-39 age group, 13% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 15% are in the 50-59 age group, 13% are in the 60-69 age group, 8% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 7% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the state, 10% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 26% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 16% are in the 30-39 age group, 14% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 14% are in the 50-59 age group, 10% are in the 60-69 age group, 5% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 5% are in the 80 and older age group.
The IDPH reported Monday that at least 532 of the people who tested positive in Jackson County are recovered. Jackson County has three reported deaths from COVID-19.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 9% are asymptomatic, 44% are pending investigation, 46% are symptomatic, and 1% are unknown.
In the state, 108,174 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 313 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up 100 from a week earlier, with 52 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 86 in intensive care units, and 35 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 455 inpatient beds, 54 ICU beds and 207 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 1,392 people were hospitalized with 243 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Two-hundred-seventy-one people were in intensive care units, with 123 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
