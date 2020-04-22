The state reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa to 3,748. Of that number 1,428 confirmed cases have recovered.
Jackson County stayed at a total of five. Also in Jackson County, 146 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
Clinton County stayed at a total of 44, with 465 total people tested, and 33 confirmed cases recovered.
84 out of 99 counties.
Seven more people died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 90 Iowans. A portion of the coronavirus.iowa website Wednesday morning incorrectly reported one person in both Clinton and Jackson counties died. However, no deaths occurred in either county. Blackhawk and Muscatine both had two deaths and Linn, Tama and Woodbury each reported one. Local health officials in both counties contacted the state to alert them of the computer glitch.
There have been 28,244 people tested by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. No new counties reported confirmed cases, leaving 84 of 99 counties affected.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Wednesday that Region 5 had 84 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 19 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 38 in intensive care units, and 24 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 594 inpatient beds, 87 ICU beds and 185 ventilators available.
On Wednesday, 272 people were hospitalized in the state with 70 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Ninety-two people were in intensive care units, with 57 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.