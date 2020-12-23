Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The brisk winds could lead to periods of reduced visibilities with any snowfall tonight in eastern Iowa. In addition, the winds combined with the sharply colder temperatures will result in very cold wind chills around zero to 15 below zero by daybreak Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&