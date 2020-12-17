Ninety-six more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Iowa on Thursday, for a total of 3,451 people. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 262,210, up 1,973 from Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County added five cases since Wednesday for 1,697 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 25 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 14-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 15.6% on Thursday.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 14% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 20% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 15% are in the 30-39 age group, 14% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 15% are in the 50-59 age group, 11% are in the 60-69 age group, 6% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 6% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, at least 1,363 people are recovered. At least 204,840 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Thursday, Region 5 had 161 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 21 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 39 in intensive care units, and 19 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 404 inpatient beds, 64 ICU beds and 206 ventilators available.
Also on Thursday, the state reported 746 people were hospitalized with 95 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 146 people, with 87 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
