Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High near 40F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

A wintry mix in the morning will transition to some snow showers in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.