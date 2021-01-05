The state reported seven more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 3,999.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 286,679, up 1,813 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County added 23 cases since Monday for 1,801 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 29 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 14-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 12.5% on Tuesday.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 14% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 14% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 9% are in the 30-39 age group, 13% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 12% are in the 50-59 age group, 19% are in the 60-69 age group, 14% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 4% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, at least 1,613 people are recovered. At least 247,723 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 116 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 14 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 37 in intensive care units, and 16 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 524 inpatient beds, 55 ICU beds and 216 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported 582 people were hospitalized with 69 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 115 people, with 53 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
